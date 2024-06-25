Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,464.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,464 ($56.63) and last traded at GBX 4,428 ($56.17), with a volume of 2658275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,437 ($56.29).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.13) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.35) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.67) to GBX 5,100 ($64.70) in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,992.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 36.74 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 6,743.12%.



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

