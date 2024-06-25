Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. 59,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,918. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

