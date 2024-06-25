Unison Advisors LLC Buys 972 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

SYF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 171,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,703. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.