Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,588 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT remained flat at $112.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $113.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

