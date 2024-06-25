Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 4,697,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,966,980. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

