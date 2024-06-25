Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. 183,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.