Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,123,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,977. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

