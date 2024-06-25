Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 85,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

