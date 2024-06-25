Unison Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.14. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

