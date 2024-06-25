United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $145.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $135.35 and last traded at $135.93. Approximately 756,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,999,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 301,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after acquiring an additional 66,995 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

