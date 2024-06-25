UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 12,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.46. 546,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,331. The stock has a market cap of $445.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.