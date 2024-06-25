Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stake Increased by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up 26.3% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned 11.65% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $97,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

