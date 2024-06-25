Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Retirement Planning Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $121,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.09. 701,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

