Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 418.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 919,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 99,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,089,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,283. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.