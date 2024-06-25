Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VUG traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.64. 885,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.26 and its 200 day moving average is $335.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

