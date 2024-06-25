Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 25.9% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.64. The stock had a trading volume of 197,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,511. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

