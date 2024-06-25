Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,023,000.

VYM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.32. 248,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,190. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

