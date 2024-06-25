Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,910,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,043. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
