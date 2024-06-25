Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,910,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,043. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.