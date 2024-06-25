Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Lifted by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,815,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after buying an additional 751,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 770,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

