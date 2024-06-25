Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS remained flat at $60.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,181. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.