Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Trimmed by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.83. The stock had a trading volume of 103,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,069. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.