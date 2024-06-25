Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.64. 1,589,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.