Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $1,134,600.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. 580,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

