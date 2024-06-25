Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 557,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 2,314,181 shares.The stock last traded at $50.47 and had previously closed at $50.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Trading Down 2.3 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,947,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.