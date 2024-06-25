Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

VSTM stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Verastem has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

