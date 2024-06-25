Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,182.80

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $15,182.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,989.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.17 or 0.00629417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00115393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00262959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00073727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,679,360 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

