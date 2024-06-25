Viking (NYSE:VIK) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Viking Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $31.03 on Friday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

