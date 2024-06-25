Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 30th

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

VMUK opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.55 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.80 ($2.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.48.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Insider Activity at Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.73), for a total value of £14,368.45 ($18,227.13). Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.