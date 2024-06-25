VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 3.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 101,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,626,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.33.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in VNET Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

