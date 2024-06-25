Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.94. 2,045,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,033,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 110,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 165,389 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

