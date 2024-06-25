Wallace Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 2,422,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

