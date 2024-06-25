Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.22 on Tuesday, hitting $755.81. 721,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $723.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

