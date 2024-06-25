Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $618,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $12.56 on Tuesday, hitting $338.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,781. The stock has a market cap of $335.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

