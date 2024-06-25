Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 11,350,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,063,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

