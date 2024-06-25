Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

