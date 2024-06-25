Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $10.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.71. 2,608,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.