Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.82 and last traded at $101.95. 2,987,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,381,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.