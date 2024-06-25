Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 2.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,756,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,006,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

