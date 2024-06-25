Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,489,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,756,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,006,307. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

