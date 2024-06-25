Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,570,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 832% from the previous session’s volume of 812,561 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

