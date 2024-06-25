Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.5 %

DAL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 1,273,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,484,520. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

