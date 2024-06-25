Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,288,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,124,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,285,566.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,759 shares of company stock valued at $57,278,985. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.6 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. 681,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,920. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

