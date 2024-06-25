Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 5,111 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. 831,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

