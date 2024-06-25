Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 121 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $486.00. 468,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,894. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

