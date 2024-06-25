Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRM traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,389. The company has a market cap of $234.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.