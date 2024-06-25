Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.38. 522,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.13.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

