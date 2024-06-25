Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.14. The stock had a trading volume of 968,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,504. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.