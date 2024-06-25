Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

