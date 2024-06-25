Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $49.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE PINS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,891. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

