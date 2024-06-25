Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,567 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,199,484. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

